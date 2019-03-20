Chiesa likely to miss Italy’s clash with Finland

Italy are expected to be without Federico Chiesa for their Euro 2020 qualifier with Finland on Saturday due to a thigh injury.

The Fiorentina star picked up the injury during training on Tuesday, and there were initial fears he would be forced to abandon the Azzurri camp due to the problem.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports tests have revealed Chiesa is only dealing with a slight strain of the thigh, and while he will remain with his Italy teammates in hopes of recovering in time, it’s unlikely Roberto Mancini will risk him against Finland.

The contest will open the Azzurri’s march towards the 2020 European Championship, with over 18,000 tickets already sold for the match at the Stadio Friuli in Udine.

It’s believed the match will be sold out come Saturday, with around 750 Finnish fans expected to be in attendance. The match will be refereed by Orel Grinfeld of Israel.