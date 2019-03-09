Chievo v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Date: 9th March 2019 at 7:20pm
travel to safe in the knowledge that they have won 21 of their last 24 games against the Gialloblu, without defeat since December 2005.

In addition, have won their last five Serie A games against Chievo, scoring at least three goals each time.

Things will be tough for Chievo, as Milan have conceded fewest goals in Europe’s top five leagues since December – five – with the Flying Donkeys ending their last four Serie A matches goalless.

Chievo: Sorrentino; De Paoli, Bani, Andreolli, Barba; Leris, Diousse, Hetemaj, Giaccherini; Meggiorini, Stepinski

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo

 

