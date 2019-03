Chievo v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan travel to Chievo safe in the knowledge that they have won 21 of their last 24 Serie A games against the Gialloblu, without defeat since December 2005.

In addition, Milan have won their last five Serie A games against Chievo, scoring at least three goals each time.

Things will be tough for Chievo, as Milan have conceded fewest goals in Europe’s top five leagues since December Рfive Рwith the Flying Donkeys ending their last four Serie A matches goalless.

Chievo: Sorrentino; De Paoli, Bani, Andreolli, Barba; Leris, Diousse, Hetemaj, Giaccherini; Meggiorini, Stepinski

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo