Chievo v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan travel to Chievo safe in the knowledge that they have won 21 of their last 24 Serie A games against the Gialloblu, without defeat since December 2005.

In addition, Milan have won their last five Serie A games against Chievo, scoring at least three goals each time.

Things will be tough for Chievo, as Milan have conceded fewest goals in Europe’s top five leagues since December – five – with the Flying Donkeys ending their last four Serie A matches goalless.

Chievo: Sorrentino; De Paoli, Bani, Andreolli, Barba; Leris, Diousse, Hetemaj, Giaccherini; Meggiorini, Stepinski

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Paqueta; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo