Conceicao: Porto must be ready for a defensive Roma

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao has called on his side to play with patience against Roma on Wednesday, especially since he expects the Italian side to defend their aggregate lead.

The Giallorossi hold a 2-1 advantage in the Champions League Round of 16 tie thanks to a first leg victory in Rome.

Conceicao knows full well that Roma are a strong side despite their inconsistent form in Serie A, and he expects them to do all that they can to hold on to their lead.

“We’re ready for a tough game,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “We know, regardless of form, that Roma concede a lot of goals.

“However, we must ready to face a Roma side that will defend their lead strongly. This is clear, we are aware of that.

“Our plans could change during the match though. We must try to win, but without haste.

“We know Roma’s strong points, as they have the third best attack in Serie A. They have great players and are strong tactically.

“Keeping things balanced will be key.”

The other Champions League match on Wednesday sees Paris-Saint Germain play host to Manchester United, with the French side leading 2-0 on aggregate.