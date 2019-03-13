Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus bought me for nights like this

After his hat-trick incredibly fired Juventus into the quarter-final of the Champions League at the expense of Atletico Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo acknowledged that it was the reason he was bought by the club.

The Bianconeri spent big last summer to bring him in from Real Madrid with big Champions League nights and their desperation to end their wait for success in that competition in mind.

Although those hopes appeared to be hanging by a thread after a 2-0 loss in Madrid in the first leg against Atletico, Ronaldo stepped up to the mark as only he can with a phenomenal display in the return leg.

“It is a special night, not only because of my goals but because of the incredible attitude of the team,” he said. “This is the Champions League mentality. We haven’t won anything yet but this is a source of pride and shows we are on the right track.

“For this, Juventus brought me here to help and do my job so I’m happy that we enjoyed a magical night.”

He also had praise for the Rojiblancos, who would have hoped he had broken their hearts for the last time after he left Spanish shores last summer.

“They are a great team and a very difficult opponent but we are too and we showed that tonight,” he concluded. “We certainly deserved to qualify.”