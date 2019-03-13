Cristiano Ronaldo mimics Simeone celebration after scoring Juventus’ winner

The third and crucial goal for Juventus against Atletico Madrid was celebrated in a rather odd way by hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese ace, whose goals sent the Rojiblancos packing from the competition, made a controversial gesture by gesticulating towards his genitals.

Cristiano Ronaldo sending a message to Diego simeone and the Atletico Fans #JuveAtleti pic.twitter.com/YI6DYtcKFT — Fresh Prince in ???????? (@iamwytunes) March 12, 2019

Similar to his usual movement, this time he placed his hands different, which some fans interpreted as revenge for Diego Simeone’s first leg celebration.

“Surely he did it thinking about his fans, like I did at the Wanda,” was Simeone’s response when quizzed on Ronaldo’s gesture. “He may have been saying they have personality.”