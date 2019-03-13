Cristiano Ronaldo mimics Simeone celebration after scoring Juventus’ winner

Date: 13th March 2019 at 12:38am
Written by:

The third and crucial goal for Juventus against Atletico Madrid was celebrated in a rather odd way by hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese ace, whose goals sent the Rojiblancos packing from the competition, made a controversial gesture by gesticulating towards his genitals.

Similar to his usual movement, this time he placed his hands different, which some fans interpreted as revenge for Diego Simeone’s first leg celebration.

“Surely he did it thinking about his fans, like I did at the Wanda,” was Simeone’s response when quizzed on Ronaldo’s gesture. “He may have been saying they have personality.”

 

