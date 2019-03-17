De Vrij: Inter responded well, we suffered and beating AC Milan is a great feeling

Stefan de Vrij made a difference for Inter in their Derby della Madonnina win over AC Milan on Sunday evening and the defender is delighted with his teammates’ efforts.

Scorer of the Nerazzurri’s second goal on the night, the Dutchman was beaming after the game and he praised the tactical setup of the side as well as their work rate.

“We responded very well as a team,” De Vrij said to Sky Sport Italia immediately after the final whistle.

“We fought and always stood up.

“We suffered a lot in the second half but in the end we managed to win the derby. it’s a great feeling.”

Inter were eliminated from the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in a lacklustre display, but De Vrij doesn’t think they can be accused of not trying in midweek.

“It’s not that we didn’t fight on Thursday,” he added.

“But today we had a lead to defend, on Thursday we had to chase the game.

“It was a different game and tactically we were better today. We had smaller gaps between the lines, which is important.”