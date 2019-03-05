Di Francesco: Roma must forget Lazio loss to progress against Porto

Roma’s players must immediately put their derby disappointment behind them if they are to get the better of Porto in the Champions League, coach Eusebio Di Francesco has warned.

The Lupi were dismantled 3-0 in Saturday night’s Derby della Capitale in what was far from the ideal preparation for their European date with destiny in Portugal.

That loss must be quickly put in the rearview mirror, their coach told reporters, as they will need clear minds to approach the clash with Porto, which they hold a 2-1 lead in.

“The derby has affected us a lot and our discussions. But we can only think about this game. It is a one-off big match and we want to put in another exceptional performance like we did in the Champions League last year,” he said.

“It would be a big mistake for me to look at the derby and speak of individual mistakes. As a group, we approached the game very badly but all we can do is think of Wednesday’s game.

“For footballers, there also psychological problems as well as physical ones. It is essential to take to the field with your mind free, otherwise you risk repeating further mistakes.”