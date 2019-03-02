Di Francesco: Roma weren’t as bad as 3-0 scoreline suggests

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco wasn’t pleased with how his side took the field during their 3-0 defeat to rivals Lazio, though he believes the Giallorossi were deserving of a better result.

Kostas Manolas missed the Derby della Capitale, and his absence was certainly felt as Roma were cut apart by an enthusiastic Biancocelesti side.

Di Francesco defended his side by stating the final score was harsh, but he did note that they didn’t start the match on time.

“We certainly took the wrong approach in the first half,” he told DAZN after the contest. “There was a reaction after the restart and we could have even drawn level.

“However, the penalty took our legs out from under us.

“We are committing too many errors. In the second half we created more chances, but we didn’t take advantage of them.

“We’ve worked on situations like this, but things seem to be going a certain way. We must try to improve, as our negative approach decided the match.

“However, given what was seen during the match, we weren’t as bad as the 3-0 scoreline suggests.”

Roma take on Porto on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie, with the Giallorossi ahead 2-1 on aggregate.