Di Livio handed Italy coaching role

Former Italy international Angelo Di Livio has been hired for his first coaching position after taking over the Italian post office team.

The 52-year-old had an illustrious playing career, making over 600 appearances for the likes of Fiorentina and Juventus.

He famously stayed with the Viola after their bankruptcy and rise through the divisions, and it appears he will now try his luck coaching the Italian post office team.

Members of the squad must be Poste Italiane employees and be registered with an amateur club. The average age of the players currently stands at 35 years of age, with 12 coming from Northern Italy, nine from the Central and nine from the South.

The side – which was created to create team spirit amongst the Poste Italiane colleagues – will make their debut against the Nazionale Cantanti team of Italian singers on March 31.

All proceeds from the match will be donated to a charity helping those with autism.