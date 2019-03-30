Donnarumma drops the ball to gift Sampdoria win over AC Milan

Sampdoria beat AC Milan 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night in Serie A, inflicting the second defeat in a row onto the Rossoneri and boosting their own European chances.

The hosts started with a bang and Milan with a crash as Gregoire Defrel made the most of a shambolic Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake to break the deadlock in the game’s first minute, which proved to be the only goal of the night.

Perhaps still shocked by the Derby della Madonnina defeat against Inter, the Rossoneri got their night started in the worst possible way. A simple pass back to Donnarumma saw him lay straight at Defrel’s feet, who made no mistake in front of an open goal to put Sampdoria in front straight away.

The home fans were ecstatic and boosted the Blucerchiati, who were dominant in the opening minutes and went close to doubling their lead through Fabio Quagliarella.

Gennaro Gattuso’s men reacted after 25 minutes, with Suso doing his usual move, cutting inside on his preferred left foot and Emil Audero was forced to respond with a brilliant save to the Spaniard’s curling effort.

It was Samp once again who went close to scoring moments later though as Quagliarella blasted wide when one-on-one with Donnarumma.

The Rossoneri suffered for most of the first half but then went close to equalising just before the break, with Mateo Musacchio firing narrowly wide and then Tiemoue Bakayoko proved unable to head home from close range.

The second half started as the first had ended, with Sampdoria the dominant side.

Quagliarella went close to scoring on at least three occasions, also hitting the bar with a powerful deflected shot.

The Blucerchiati perhaps deserved a second again when Defrel met a magnificent Nicola Murru cross but fired over the bar.

Gattuso brought on Andrea Conti, Patrick Cutrone and Lucas Paqueta to bolster Milan’s attack, but Samp were again the closest to scoring. Defrel found himself alone against Donnarumma but shot straight at the keeper.

Cutrone tried his luck with a back-heeled effort but it was too weak to worry Audero.

Krzysztof Piatek went down in the box after 90 minutes, with referee Daniele Orsato initially claiming he had not been fouled, and then after over two minutes of continuous play went to check the replay, only to confirm his decision and infuriating the Rossoneri.

Milan tried to play on Samp’s nerves in every possible way to equalise, while the hosts wasted chances on the counter.

It wasn’t enough for the Rossoneri, who lost for the second game in a row, as Sampdoria climbed up to 45 points and are well in the race for a Europa League finish.

SUICIDAL AC MILAN

It’s now fashionable to pass the ball around the back from defenders to the goalkeeper in order to build from deep. When it works, it’s great. It enables teams to bypass the first line of the opposition’s defence. Sampdoria did it well.

When it doesn’t work, it’s suicidal. That’s what happened to Milan in the first half. OF course, Donnarumma made the fatal mistake, but clearly, it is Gattuso who wants his team to play this way, as the Rossoneri constantly did it. After, Donnarumma took another couple of big risks. It simply didn’t work very well for Milan, as Sampdoria’s gameplan was to press high up the pitch and give the Rossoneri backline a tough time. It was a reminder that sometimes it’s better to just boot it up the pitch.

SAMP A LA PEP

Marco Giampaolo’s Sampdoria are famous for their entertaining style of play, but it doesn’t always work out. When it does, it resembles a Pep Guardiola side. With the on the ground, quick passing, positional play with at least there options given to the man in possession – it’s brilliant football.

Milan were dreadful in their build-up from deep, Samp the exact opposite. The Blucerchiati were often able to surpass the Rossoneri’s first line of pressure and quickly create chances. Playing like this the Europa League is more than just a dream.