Eintracht Frankfurt v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will want to put their recent domestic slump behind them as they travel to take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

Mauro Icardi’s uncertain future has cast a cloud over the club and things have gone badly of late, even falling behind AC Milan in the Serie A table.

European success is all that can save their season now, though they won’t have it easy in Germany.

Frankfurt: Trapp, Hinteregger, Hasebe, N’Dicka, Da Costa, Fernandes, Rode, Kostic, Gacinovic, Haller, Jovic

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic, Borja Valero; Politano, Lautaro Martínez, Perisic.