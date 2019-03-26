El Shaarawy out of Italy clash against Liechtenstein

There had been some doubts regarding the fitness of Italy winger Stephan El Shaarawy and now he has definitely been ruled out of the Azzurri’s match against Liechtenstein in Parma on Tuesday evening.

The 26-year-old Roma forward had some issues with his left calf prior to the 2-0 victory against Finland in their first 2020 European Championship qualifier in Udine on Saturday evening and his condition has not improved.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, El Shaarawy left the Italy training camp on Sunday and he was expected to be assessed on his injury on Monday at Roma’s training ground in Trigoria.

Giallorossi president James Pallotta has instructed new head of physiotherapists Ed Lippie to treat the latest injury crisis at the club as well as El Shaarawy’s calf problem.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini will also be missing Valencia right-back Cristiano Piccini for the Liechtenstein game through injury and he has returned to the Spanish club to be assessed.