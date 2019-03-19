Endt: Ajax lost to a doped Juventus in 1996

Former Ajax team manager David Endt believes the Dutch side are out for revenge against Juventus, who he hinted were perhaps doped for the 1996 Champions League final.

The two storied clubs square off in the quarter-finals of this year’s competition in a rematch of the mid-90s final that saw the Bianconeri win on penalties.

It marks the last time Juventus won the tournament, but Endt – who worked at Ajax from 1993 to 2003 – didn’t shy away from hinting that the Italian side were doping at the time.

“We want revenge for that final in 1996,” he told Radio Kiss kiss. “That Juventus side were maybe a bit doped, but it still burns that we lost like that.

“Juventus are the favourites, there are no doubts about that. However, Ajax have shown that they are up to the challenge.

“Ajax are a ruthless side that play great football, so anything is possible with that style of play.”

The first leg will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena on April 10, while the return match takes place on April 16 at the Allianz Stadium.