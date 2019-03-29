Excitement high around Juventus’ Spanish starlet

The breakthrough has started at Juventus for highly-rated Spanish teenager Pablo Moreno.

After four goals and four assists in 26 games at youth level in Turin, he now trains two to three times a week with the first team in his bid to show Massimiliano Allegri what he can do.

Although he hasn’t yet made his debut, he was rewarded for his displays by taking advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence to sit on the bench in Serie A for the first time during the 2-0 defeat at Genoa.

That may have been surprising to some but not those who know him well as before leaving Barcelona last year, he made his mark at La Maria with over 200 goals.

He hit 72 in 27 games with Alevin A, 41 the next year, 66 in his second and 34 in the league at cadet level, breaking many records along the way.

Even at the age of 14, he was called up for Spain’s Under-16 side and became notable for his dedication to the game even at a young age, crying upon having to leave the field and staying away from fizzy drinks.

During his time playing in his hometown, he netted over 100 goals to catch the attention of scouts from all over the country and although it led to the man who discovered him, Javier Mahia, having to field calls on a red hot phone from several teams.

After Barcelona won the race for his signature, they let him develop for another year in his own surroundings where he had been comfortable before bringing him in.

An explosive, direct player with great pace and who works very hard, the future appears very bright for Moreno and in his hometown, he is already a big deal, despite still being just 16 years of age., highlighted by his social media presence.

“In Granada, there are more and more Juventus jerseys appearing on the streets but it isn’t because of Cristiano Ronaldo,” his former coach Mahia added.

“It is because of Pablo Moreno.”