Exclusive Interview with SPAL captain Mirco Antenucci

SPAL are two points clear of the drop zone in Serie A, as they host Frosinone on Sunday in a must-win clash. Captain Mirco Antenucci is confident his side can achieve safety and continue to ball in Italy’s top flight, after being one of the most impressive sides of the last two seasons.

Antenucci is proud of what SPAL have achieved in recent times, and proud of his own progress too, becoming one of the key players in Italian football at the age of 34, as well as helping SPAL to their first promotion to Serie A in 49 years and captaining them to an unexpected safety.

After two successful campaigns at Leeds United, also being the club’s top scorer in 2014/15, Antenucci scored 11 goals in 2017/18, being a key man in SPAL’s season, and establishing himself as a prolific Serie A finisher.

Forza Italian Football sat down with former Leeds striker, who spoke about his achievements at SPAL, his time in England and the differences between Italian and English football, as well as explaining how the language barrier can be an issue, even for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.

What does it mean for you to have become a key player in Serie A at a relatively old age?

“It makes me proud to think of what we’ve achieved here at SPAL in two years. Something like this was unthinkable. During our first year in Serie B we managed something extraordinary, after many many years the club got back into Serie B, then to Serie A, and then we avoided relegation. It was difficult, but we earned it. We had two great seasons, and hope to continue with a third.

“When you become older you think a bit more, you reflect on things more, you get to know your body better. All of which are a number of things that can help you. It happened to me, and experience has played a crucial role. But the main thing that matters is hunger and motivation.”

What does it mean for you to be the captain of SPAL?

“It means I need to show I’m responsible, it makes me proud. I am responsible for the group of players. But I always try and be myself, helping the teammates, giving advice, being an intermediary between the directors and the players, when needed. On top of everything, I try to be myself and to be always 100 percent professional.”

What’s your relationship like with the players? Have you bonded well with anyone in particular?

“I have a great relationship with everyone in the changing room, but it’s normal to have some friends, regardless of the work place. The lads with whom I’ve bonded most are Filippo Costa, Mariano Arini – who left after the year in Serie B, [Francesco] Vicari, [Manuel] Lazzari, and a little with everyone else.”

How much have SPAL improved, and how much better can the team get?

“We have changed a lot over the years. We still have a solid group of five or six players who have been here since the days in Serie B, but every year we’ve had some changes. It’s a different group of players, but united in wanting the same thing, and this can be decisive in being successful.”

Were you hoping to be further up the table after that great start to the season? Perhaps the victory on the road against Roma got you a little over excited?

“Our aim has always been to remain in Serie A. Last year we managed to obtain it on the last day of the season, and I think it’s normal to be willing to improve a little every year. Our objective is still the same, but of course if we can manage it, with a little less of a struggle that would be better. But this league is difficult, very difficult, and we just have to stay up, one way or another.”

How emotional is it to play at the Stadio Paolo Mazza?

“Our fans are always decisive for us. The stadium has been improved in recent years and it’s now an English style stadium. Our supporters are add value, both home and away. They follow us everywhere, and they make us proud.”

Tell us about coach Leonardo Semplici? Do you see him at a bigger club someday?

“We have a good relationship. His staff are very knowledgeable, they are good. They always put in the highest amount of effort and try and get us in the best condition to perform. They have improved in the past years as well. I wish the best for Semplici in his career, but at the moment he has something to do here, and that’s to reach safety.”

What about you? Do you just have SPAL on your mind?

“I’m also just thinking about reaching safety as quickly as possible. SPAL is a second home to me, and as I always say, I love it here.”

What about your time at Leeds United? What went well, what didn’t? You scored a lot, so did you ever think about staying?

“I had a great time in England. I didn’t stay because I wasn’t offered a new contract. I had some offers from another two clubs in England, but decided I wanted to come back to Italy. But I must say that with them, the fans, the people of Leeds, I left on great terms. I hold them in great esteem, and I’m sure they do the same with me. I got to play for, and get to know, a very prestigious club, and I am happy and proud to have done so. I am proud to have been part of that club. I support SPAL, but also Leeds. They’re having a great season and I hope their dreams can come true.”

What are the main differences between England and Italy? Any trouble with the English language?

“The main difference is that every team always has a full house, in great stadia. And all clubs have very well organised and modern training grounds. Not many clubs in Italy have the same. The football culture is different. They learnt from the mistakes of the past, when they had violent supporters, they changed some things and now football culture in England is superior to that in Italy. Italy should follow England as an example. In terms of everyday life, it’s pretty much the same thing.

“With regards to the language, it was difficult initially, especially in the changing room, as there were many Italians. I then had my two daughters in the two years I spent there, so I didn’t get out much. I think the best way to learn a language is to be in contact with people, and live the city. My English is already a lot worse now. Of course, I can say ‘man on’ and all the things that are needed in football.”

Would you go abroad again?

“I don’t know, when you have two small daughters, your first thought is them. Let’s see. I still have another year on my contract here at SPAL, and I love it. Let’s not talk about the future just yet.”

What about Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea? Can language be a barrier? Does everyone need to be more patient with him?

“The players certainly need to be more patient, they have to understand that a coach, who has come from another country, needs some time. It’s normal that a coach needs to be understood, as the players have to follow his idea of how to play, and what to do on the pitch. So language can be a decisive factor for someone who needs to communicate.”