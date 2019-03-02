Fans Worldwide: AS Roma UK Club London

Following four straight wins in all competitions, Roma gained confidence ahead of one of the most significant games of the season, the Derby della Capitale, against their rivals Lazio.

The Romanisti remain one of Italy’s most supported sides and have an international following around the world, especially in England which hosts the AS Roma UK Club London.

The supporters’ group was founded in 2013 as a non-profit organisation and they currently count around 300 official and international members with the aim to unite Giallorossi fans in London and UK.

“We aim to embrace all Roma supporters in the UK. Indeed, we have several members who live all around England too,” said club members.

“There are people who travel from Manchester, Leeds and Northamptonshire just to watch the game with us. Even Emma Lipman, British defender proudly playing for the AS Roma Women team, is a member of our club!”

Guaranteeing a stadium atmosphere, they are currently based at Riley Sports Bar, a unique place close to Victoria Coach Station where they gather to cheer on the Lupi.

“Our aim is to be a real checkpoint in London for any Roma supporter,” said one of the founders of the club.

“Speaking on behalf of everyone working in the club, we provide and offer the best hospitality and atmosphere even for those who are simply in London for holiday. Everyone is welcome and it is totally free to attend our viewing events.”

Indeed London’s Roma fans are not only Italians and for those who want to support their project, but the club also provide a membership for only £5 per year.

“With our membership, the club offer to purchase Serie A and especially European tickets,” the club president added, “plus the opportunity to win our club t-shirt or different gadgets.

“The club is amongst the ones who play the London Supporters League tournament over the year. Indeed, we built really close relationships with other international fan clubs based in London, like the Panathinaikos club.

“However, following Roma away helped in meeting other Roma supporters clubs (Liege, Amsterdam, Lille, Luxemburg, Dublin and Dusseldorf). We all became great friends as sharing the passion for your team, is also a way to feel home again. Indeed, the love for Roma is even grown up,” the president added.

“We also organise many other activities, including events like meetings with former Roma players such as Damiano Tommasi, Fabio Borini and John Arne Riise. We support many charity organisations too.”

Despite Roma’s few blackouts over the season, the fan club is excited to support the team not only for the upcoming Derby della Capitale against Lazio on Saturday evening but also for the Champions League clash against Porto, which some of the members will attend.

“This week, we are going to face two difficult matches and one is the derby, which is the most important game to us. The atmosphere here in London is currently like to be in Rome. The fans are all nervous about the game.

“We can’t miss both these chances. Beating Lazio and going through the next round of the Champions League would give a boost to both our players and fans.

“We are looking forward these two games and so excited too. Hopefully, we would celebrate all together.”

AS Roma UK Club London also have a number of followers on social media and can be reached via their Facebook and Twitter pages.