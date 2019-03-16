Fans Worldwide: Inter Club Albania

Sitting just one point below AC Milan, Inter have the chance to beat their rivals in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday evening and reclaim third place again.

The Nerazzurri continue to command a vast support around the world and one of their largest fanbases is in Albania.

The Inter Club Albania, which is the only Inter supporters’ club in that country, was founded in November 2011 and they usually meet in a place in the centre of Tirana called Belmondo.

“Before becoming an official club, we were a great community on Facebook,” said the club’s founders. “For that reason, we started to do things formally and then contacted Inter too to create the club. We have grown up more every year.

“The club offers a membership with the opportunity to benefit from some discounts in the official Inter stores or different shops here in Albania, to join us in the club activities, as well as the chance to get priority for ticket sales for Inter games.

“We welcome everybody and the club has plenty of members from every part of Albania, Italians who live in Tirana and Albanian members from all over the world: Switzerland, Italy, Germany, USA.”

The supporters’ club usually organise five-a-side football matches every week and other activities together, including trips to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

“We not only are a great community but in the past years we also became close friends,” the founders continued. “During every season, some little groups of us attend Inter games four or five times per year.

“While every year, a large group of 80-90 members travel to San Siro to watch the Derby di Milano or the Derby d’Italia against Juventus. Indeed, 80 of us will attend the match against the Bianconeri in April.”

The fanbase is confident the team will qualify for next season’s Champions League and they are happy that Inter recognise them to be one of the largest Nerazzurri communities.

“In the past years, after January, we always struggle. However, we are confident to get a place in the Champions and expect a win in this weekend’s derby.

“Last weekend at San Siro during the match with SPAL, we are proud to have been awarded as the third largest Inter club around the world.

“The ceremony brought together different junior members amongst the five largest Inter Clubs in the world. We are really proud about that and hope our members continue growing up also next year.”

The Inter Club Albania can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, via their website or you can follow them on their YouTube channel.