Fans Worldwide: Milan Club Morocco

Following ten positive results in all competitions, AC Milan will face their main rivals Inter in the Derby di Milano on Sunday evening at the Stadio San Siro.

The club is one of the most well-supported around the world and it is not surprising that in Morocco, some Milanisti fans decided to live together with their shared passion in Rabat.

Milan Club Morocco was founded in 2015 and currently boasts around 70 official members who come from different parts of the country.

“We became an official club in 2016 [approved by Italian AC Milan Clubs Association],” said the President of the club Youseef Dahbi.

“Even if it’s difficult to find Milan or Serie A fans in our country, as the majority enjoy watching La Liga, we are joined by almost 280 people.

“We used to organise different activities like football matches and different trips,” he continued. “We usually meet in the big cities of the country like Rabat, Marrakesh, Casablanca, Agadir, Fes. However, our headquarters is in Rabat.”

The supporters’ club also has a strong relationship with other Serie A fan clubs spread in Morocco and hope one day to visit Italy soon.

“We have a very nice relationship with Roma Club Morocco and Juventus Club Morocco. We have done activities together as watching football matches and playing football too.

“Plus, we are close friends with Milan Club Croatia and Milan Club Jordan,” added the President.

“Our dream remains to visit Stadio San Siro and Milanello soon all together as a group. It is not so easy, especially because of the VISA.

“However, we are all real fans. We like the club as we like Italians. Sometimes, it’s just that we do not know how to share our love for the team because of the distance.”

The Derby della Madonnina is one of the biggest events in Serie A and as the current good form of the team, the supporters believe the Rossoneri could do a great performance.

“Milan have to win, we need that. The team is now mentally stronger and we must beat our rivals as we hope to back in the Champions League again this year,” concluded Youseef.

Milan Club Morocco has a number of followers on social media and can be reached on Facebook and Twitter or you can follow them on their YouTube channel.