Fiorentina v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Fiorentina host Lazio at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday night in Serie A, both teams fighting for a European spot.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are currently on 41 points, five more than the hosts.

Last season’s encounter between the two sides in Florence ended with a very entertaining 4-3 for the visitors, with Jordan Veretout scoring all three goals for the Viola and Luis Alberto netting the winning goal for the Biancocelesti.

Fiorentina are the team against which Lazio has both won the most games (52) and scored the most goals (191) in Serie A.

Stefano Pioli’s team lost last time out against Atalanta, but the Viola are yet to lose back to back Serie A games this season.

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Ceccherini, Biraghi; Veretout, Edimilson, Benassi; Gerson, Muriel, Chiesa.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.