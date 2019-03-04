Galliani heaps praise on Leonardo for AC Milan’s January transfer activity

At the height of his powers, Monza chief Adriano Galliani had the ability to sign some of the world’s best players while he was at AC Milan and he has praised Rossoneri sporting director Leonardo for signing Brazilian starlet Lucas Paqueta and Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek in January.

The 74-year-old was on the Diavolo board from 1986 until 2017 including time as club vice-president and he has been impressed with the recent improvements to the current squad.

“I really like Lucas Paqueta,” Galliani said on RAI Radio. “I have to congratulate Leonardo because he has changed the team with his purchase and that of Krzysztof Piatek.

“He has a good eye, competence and knows the market well, especially the Brazilian one.”

Monza are in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia Serie C and seeing the Brianzoli win the tournament, as well as AC Milan, winning the Coppa Italia would give him great satisfaction.

“They are both in their Italian Cup semi-finals and,” Galliani explained, “if they both win, it would be a marvellous thing.

“Silvio Berlusconi and I have a dream to bring, sooner or later, Monza to Serie A.”