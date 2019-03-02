Gattuso: AC Milan need to do better, I don’t want anyone celebrating third place

Despite a 1-0 win over Sassuolo which moved AC Milan third in the Serie A table, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso was unhappy with his team’s technical performance and doesn’t want any premature celebrations.

Over 60,000 fans packed into the Stadio San Siro to see Pol Lirola put into his own net, before Andrea Consigli was sent off 64 minutes in for Sassuolo, as Milan extended their Serie A unbeaten streak to nine matches.

“Tonight we managed to keep the positive results going,” Gattuso explained to Sky Sport Italia, “but we have to do better on a technical level. I don’t want to hear about fatigue, I want to understand why were aren’t playing brilliantly.

“We struggled against an organised opponent [Sassuolo], who did well in the defensive phase. We can do much better when we have the ball.

“Now we have to be good. We have to play 12 finals in Serie A. I don’t want anyone to start celebrating [getting third place], neither the fans or players. What we are doing isn’t enough, we need to do more.

“We are tired and those who have played football know that very well. There are players who have played 10 or 11 games in a row. It isn’t an excuse but there are some who have played a few games below their level.

“The players are good, and I think they are all doing everything they can, covering as much of the pitch as they can.

“Today, Sassuolo played well and stopped us from getting shots off, and apart from Boga’s effort we didn’t have to deal with much.”