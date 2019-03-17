Gattuso: AC Milan took a step back mentally

After losing the derby to Inter 3-2, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso laid the blame squarely at the door of his players who he believed weren’t mentally where they should have been.

Matias Vecino scored the fastest derby goal at two minutes 31 seconds, since Pato in April 2011, who netted after 43 seconds. Stefan De Vrij made it two with a fantastic header early in the second half.

The goals came thick and fast as Milan looked to be on the verge of a comeback when Tiemoue Bakayoko pulled one back, but a Lautaro penalty seemed to end the Rossoneri’s hopes, that was until Mateo Musacchio blasted into the back of the net with just less than 20 minutes to play.

“There were no technical errors, just mental mistakes,” Gattuso told the press. “In the first 45 minutes, as soon as we pressed high, we had four against four situations.

“Certain characteristics have to be respected, and there are some players are more functional.

“The biggest mistake was tactical, and we interpreted them badly. Only fools would think Inter were in poor form.

“They combine technique and physicality, only fools would think we could walk over them. The errors were team errors not just the defence.

“Today another team without a sense of pride would have wilted and conceded four or five goals. We were too scared of Politano.

“It’s been a week with everyone calling us favourites. Humility and desire shouldn’t be missing. We took a step back from a mental point of view.

“We aren’t able to play a kind of offensive game. It was a step back.

“The biggest disappointment was that between Kessie and Biglia. I will talk with them during the week. The scene in the dressing room disappointed me a lot.”