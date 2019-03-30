Gattuso: Donnarumma’s mistake is part of the game

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s mistake cost AC Milan at Sampdoria but Gennaro Gattuso took the attention off his goalkeeper, explaining that mistakes are part of the game.

The coach didn’t want any excuse, claiming the referee made the right calls on the controversial decisions during the match.

“Donnarumma made a mistake, it’s part of the game,” Gattuso told reporters after the game.

“He made a mistake, but shouldn’t feel any extra pressure, the defeat is not just his fault. There are players who make 10 wrong passes in a game, why can’t a goalkeeper make one mistake?

“It’s a moment, there is no lack of focus. There’s no need to get angry.”

Milan were a lot worse in the first half compared to the second and while Gattuso wasn’t angry, he was far from pleased by what he saw.

“There’s a technical issue, as we made similar mistakes throughout the first half.

“We lacked quality in the first half, we always had that extra touch

“We had a good reaction, but we’re talking about another defeat.

“We made some mistakes, but we fought until the very end.

“I’ve always been honest, even when we were winning. I think today we did better compared to certain games in which we got all three points,” he claimed.

Referee Daniele Orsato made some controversial decisions, but Gattuso didn’t want any excuse.

“It’s too easy for me to use the referee as an excuse.

“VAR is an incredible tool, I like it a lot.

“If he went to the monitor and didn’t see a penalty he is either mad or will face the consequences. I believe he knew what he was doing when he made the decision,” he said.