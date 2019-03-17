Genoa hand Juventus their first Serie A defeat of the season

A quick second half brace from Genoa saw them bag a 2-0 win over Juventus and inflict the Bianconeri’s first defeat in Serie A this season.

The Grifone earned a draw in Turin earlier in the season, which was also he first time Juventus dropped points in Serie A, and goals from Stefano Sturaro then Goran Pandev gave Genoa victory and their first season unbeaten against the Bianconeri since 2011/12.

VAR was again at the centre of a Serie A match as Genoa had a penalty chopped off, and Paulo Dybala had a goal ruled out. Both were correct decisions.

An error strewn opening 10 minutes delivered little for either side, though Genoa were the more aggressive and had Juventus pinned back initially.

That forward thrust saw the first real chance come the Grifone’s way as Christian Kouame latched onto a long ball, controlling it well on the edge of the penalty area, but could only shoot wide.

Another brilliant chance came the way of Genoa as Kouame once more got on the end of a long through ball, but his shot was blocked with the ball falling into the path of Toni Sarabia who was denied by an excellent Mattia Perin stop.

Darko Lazovic tried to curl one into the far post, Cristian Romero had an effort cleared off the line, then just before the half hour mark Genoa were award a penalty.

Joao Cancelo appeared to handle the ball, but after VAR review referee Marco Di Bello reversed the decision as there was also a handball by Kouame in the build up.

As half time approached a good move from Genoa allowed Lukas Lerager to get down the right and swing in a ball to Esteban Rolon who blasted into the stands.

Ten minutes into the second half it looked as if Juventus had taken the lead, as Cancelo got to the goalline and his cut-back cross found Dybala who stroked past Andrei Radu. However, after a silent VAR check the goal was ruled out for offside in the build up.

It was Genoa who eventually took the lead, with no interference from VAR, as Goran Pandev collected the ball in midfield before laying off Sturaro who curled into the bottom right corner sending the Ferraris wild.

Kouame had another golden opportunity as he was almost through on goal after an Emre Can error at the back, however he cut inside and slashed his shot into the stands.

Not that it mattered as Pandev made it two moments later, a swift counter-attack from Kouame saw the youngster drive towards goal before playing in the Macedonian who fired into the same corner as Sturaro.