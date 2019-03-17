Genoa v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Genoa welcome Juventus to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday afternoon, hoping to get their first goal in three Serie A matches.

The last time the Grifone failed to score in four consecutive league games was back in April 2017, with Juventus in the midst of their longest ever unbeaten away Serie A run at 26 matches.

In the reverse fixture, Genoa snatched a draw in Turin and should they avoid defeat they would go unbeaten across a Serie A season against Juventus for the first time since 2011/12.

Meanwhile, Paulo Dybala has bagged five in six against Genoa in Serie A, with Cristiano Ronaldo given the weekend off after his Champions League exploits on Tuesday.

Genoa: Radu; Pedro Pereira, Romero, Zukanovic, Criscito; Rolon, Radovanovic, Lerager; Lazovic, Sanabria, Kouame

Juventus: Perin; Rugani, Bonucci, Caceres; Alex Sandro, Pjanic, Bentancur, Emre Can, Cancelo; Mandzukic, Dybala