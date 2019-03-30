Giampaolo: I knew Sampdoria could beat AC Milan

Marco Giampaolo praised his team’s collective performance, as Sampdoria beat AC Milan 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Serie A.

The Blucerchiati coach claimed Milan are a quality side, making Sampdoria’s win even bigger as they boosted their hopes of sealing European football next season.

“We won a difficult match against a big side,” Giampaolo told reporters after the game.

“I like Milan, they have quality. I was scared by them, I respected them a lot but I knew we could win it.

“I liked my team’s intensity throughout the match, even when we suffered.

“Even those players who have quality did the hard work.”

Giampaolo sent special praise to Fabio Quagliarella, before pointing back to the rest of his players as well.

“Fabio Quagliarella is now the player of Italy, not just Sampdoria. Whatever he does everyone talks about it,” he added. “We know what he can do. What he does for the team mates.

“Tonight everyone had an amazing performance. I am very happy about the team performance. My players give me everything. We play as a team, and it works.

“I am not interested in what Leonardo said about referees. I just want to talk about my team’s performance.

“It’s a very balanced league – you lose one match and you’re out of the race, you win it and then you’re back in it. Anything can happen. Consistency will make a difference for a Europa League spot.

“President Massimo Ferrero says it’s a success, no matter how the season ends.”