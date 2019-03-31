Gomez wizardry inspires Atalanta to complete comeback at Parma

Four thousand Bergamaschi made the trip to Emilia-Romagna for Sunday’s Serie A lunch match and they were rewarded as Atalanta came from behind to claim a crucial 3-1 win over Parma to keep their European hopes alive and move within three points of the Champions League.

The atmosphere had built inside the Stadio Ennio Tardini some time before kick-off as the travelling support cheered every goal in the warmup and you could have been forgiven for not realising it was Parma who were at home as the hosts’ players’ names were whistled upon their announcement ahead of the game getting underway.

But things started badly for the visitors and calamity unfolded in front of their impressive away following. Gervinho’s pace was always likely to prove problematic for their backline and so it proved when the Ivorian pounced on sloppiness at the back to break clear and sneak an effort under Pierluigi Gollini.

Then Atalanta took control and Parma sought to frustrate. But Papu Gomez was on his game and he was finding space that didn’t seem to exist.

Duvan Zapata forced a save from Luigi Sepe, who got down low fast and well before the Crociati survived a goalmouth scramble from the subsequent corner and then Remo Freuler fired over moments later as La Dea continued to press for an equaliser.

Gomez continued to play games with Parma’s players and he again pulled space out of nowhere to pick out Freuler who, in turn, slipped Mario Pasalic through only for the Croatian to drag an effort badly wide when he should have at least worked Sepe.

Atalanta’s spellbinding captain was at it again. Continuing to rudely toy with his hosts, he carved out another chance for Pasalic and his prodded effort somehow squirmed under Sepe, who really should have saved it at his near post.

Bruno Alves forced a top save from Gollini with a fierce free-kick and Zapata had a header denied by the Parma goalkeeper at the other end before Gollini was again at his best to deny Fabio Ceravolo as the Gialloblu counterattacked.

Gomez should have put the Nerazzurri ahead within three minutes of the restart. Zapata used his muscle and grit to force his way to the byline and his driven cross fell to the Argentine who put his foot through the ball only for it to kiss the crossbar on its way over.

Sepe was called into action a few minutes later and he got down well to turn a driven Freuler strike away from the bottom corner and Gomez again came close as an effort from range narrowly fizzed above the crossbar with the ‘keeper rooted.

Things then shifted in terms of setup. Gasperini withdrew Andrea Masiello which saw Atalanta take a more attack-minded approach before Gervinho, Parma’s primary outlet, followed the Italian in being taken off by Roberto D’Aversa a matter of minutes later.

Timothy Castagne had been impressive but he passed up a chance that should have given Atalanta the lead on 72 minutes. A cross found him free at the back post and it appeared as though he only had to hit the target but, just as Pasalic had earlier, he dragged his shot wide.

He made amends just moments later. Gomez was again the architect and the No.10 picked out the wing-back free on the right. Patiently, Castagne waited, and waited, before picking out Zapata to convert from inside six yards.

Papu should have killed the game in stoppage time as Atalanta broke with an abundance of free players, but he was too casual with a near-open goal and his shot was closed down.

Their next chances didn’t go wasted though and Gomez was a cool head when it was needed most. Through on goal, he waited for support and slipped a ball for Zapata who tapped in for their third.

Papu is a phenomenon

Somehow, Papu Gomez is still underrated. His ability is known, but the extent of his complete control over Atalanta doesn’t quite get the credit it deserves.

He was unplayable today and even despite missing two good chances he was head and shoulders above anyone else on the Tardini pitch as Gasp’s boys kept their slim Champions League hopes alive.

Starting in his usual No.10 position, Gomez wandered and dragged Parma with him as he sought space. For the second half, he found himself operating as more of a deep-lying playmaker with the freedom to venture forward as he apeared to be given a completely free role.

Without Papu Gomez, Atalanta’s recent successes would not have been possible. Without him, they would not be fighting for Europe.

Gollini is the best goalkeeper in Bergamo

At times overconfident, Pierluigi Gollini again showed that he is Atalanta’s No.1, having swapped throughout the season with usual first choice Etrit Berisha in the Goddess’ goal.

He denied Ceravolo and Bruno Alves brilliantly, though maybe he could have covered more of his near post for Gervinho’s opener. Nevertheless, it was a strong showing from the Italian and Gasperini will find it hard to take him out of the starting XI.