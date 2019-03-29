Gremio forward acknowledges contact with AC Milan

AC Milan look to have stepped up their pursuit of Gremio attacker Everton Soares with the player’s agent revealing contact has taken place with the Italian giants.

The 23-year-old, who can play out wide or as a second striker, was part of the recent Brazil squad called up by coach Tite for friendlies against Panama and Czech Republic.

Speaking to PianetaMilan.it the player’s European representative, Marcelo Serefini, confirmed the interest, claiming: “We have had a number of enquiries over the last year and it is possible to start negotiations with some of them.

“Milan are clearly one of the best clubs in the world and have an ambitious project, we have had contact from Milan and Leonardo who I believe can be an integral part of proceedings.”

Everton gave a brief interview to Mediaset recently expressing his delight at the interest from Milan and the prospect of playing alongside his compatriot Lucas Paqueta.

“It is difficult to say where Everton will be next season, but Europe is a possibility for the right price,” Serefini concluded.