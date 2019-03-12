Griezmann: It was a bad day for Atletico Madrid to screw things up

Atletico Madrid picked the worst night to put in a disappointing performance, striker Antoine Griezmann lamented after they crashed out of the Champions League.

Despite bringing a 2-0 first leg lead to Turin for their Champions League round of 16 tie against Juventus, the Rojiblancos were put to the sword thanks to a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the game, the Frenchman was almost lost for words in trying to assess what happened for a shellshocked Atletico outfit.

“We didn’t enter the game and play our way. We have chosen a bad day to screw it up, everyone feels f***ed,” he said. “I’m the first one to feel that way and I’m guilty because I didn’t make the difference like I did in the first leg.

“A little bit of everything went wrong. At all levels they were superior to us, like we were in the first leg. “It hasn’t been our day. I remember things like the Bayern game in Munich but at half-time we knew how to improve things. This time they were just superior.

“Even my family doesn’t know what to say to me and I don’t know what to tell them either.”

Griezmann did offer a brief message of praise for match winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who managed to put Atletico to the sword once more in his career.

“He has the measure of everybody. He is a great player,” he stated. “In the first leg, he didn’t have any chances but tonight he had three opportunities and scored three goals.”