Guardiola: I won’t be at Juventus unless I get fired

Responding to rumours linking him with the Juventus job this summer, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola insisted that he won’t take over there unless he is sacked from his current role.

Massimiliano Allegri has also been linked with moving on at the end of the campaign and bringing an end to his incredibly successful spell in Turin, with the Spaniard among the names touted as a potential replacement.

However, Guardiola does not expect to take over at the Bianconeri any time soon and is intent on enjoying further success with the Citizens.

“I have two more years here and it is impossible for me to move. Except if they sack me, then I can go,” he told reporters. “But if Manchester City want me, then I’ll be here for another two years and hopefully another one.

“I’m not going to Juventus in the next two years. I know today that social media has influence but I don’t understand, it, I really don’t. Why when someone says something on Twitter do the big newspapers say that for the next four years Pep is going to Juventus?

“I don’t understand why the people saying I am going to Juventus don’t try to call the club or call myself or call my agent or Juventus or Massimiliano Allegri. I feel so sorry for Massimiliano.”

Guardiola’s current contract with City runs until the 2020/21 campaign’s conclusion.