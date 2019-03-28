Icardi to issue apology to Inter teammates

The difficult situation surrounding Inter forward Mauro Icardi is returning to normal once more as he prepares to apologise to his teammates for his behaviour over the past six weeks.

After being stripped of the captaincy on February 13 amid new contract talks which turned sour, Icardi placed himself in self-imposed exile and hadn’t trained with his teammates since then until returning to Appiano Gentile on Tuesday.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine is now keen to repair relationships and will take advantage of the return of his teammates from international duty to apologise to the group, seek forgiveness and turn the page on the situation.

He has been training with the rest of the group for two days but wanted to wait for the entire squad to be there before addressing them in front of coach Luciano Spalletti in a bid to ingratiate himself with the group once again.

It could mean that he is thrown straight back into action as his replacement in his absence Lautaro Martinez has returned from Argentina duty with a muscle problem and although it appears unlikely that Icardi will start against Lazio, he is nonetheless set to be back in the squad for the weekend clash with Lazio.

Since he exited the scene, Inter have played nine games and won five of them, including a 3-2 derby win, along with drawing two and losing two.

Martinez has also taken advantage of his compatriot’s absence to put up his best numbers since moving to Italy last summer by hitting three goals while Icardi was sidelined.