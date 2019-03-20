Icardi to return to Inter training on Thursday

The long standoff between Inter and captain Mauro Icardi is a step closer to reaching a resolution, with the striker set to return to training on Thursday morning.

It has been over a month since the Argentine placed himself into self-imposed exile after being stripped of the club’s captaincy amid an ugly contract saga which soon spiralled out of hand.

Both Inter director Giuseppe Marotta and the player’s trusted lawyer Paolo Nicoletti have been in constant discussions of late in an attempt to resolve the situation and it has led to the agreement that Icardi will be back at Appiano Gentile on Thursday.

Icardi hasn’t trained with his teammates since February 13 prior to their Europa League trip to Rapid Vienna when he was told that the armband was being taken off him and given to Samir Handanovic.

Not all of his colleagues will be in attendance at training this week as many of them are on international duty, with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni opting against calling up the former Sampdoria man due to his difficult club situation.

However, returning to training during the international break allows Icardi some extra time to get back to full fitness prior to the Nerazzurri’s clash with Lazio on March 31.