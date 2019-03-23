Icardi’s Inter return date still unclear

Inter chief medic Piero Volpi has stated that while Mauro Icardi has returned to training, his involvement in the Nerazzurri’s upcoming match with Lazio will also depend on management.

The Argentine recently returned to training after sitting out the previous six weeks after being stripped of his captaincy on February 13.

While Volpi pointed out he is slowly returning to full fitness, whether Icardi faces Lazio is out of his hands.

“Icardi had physiotherapy, then a period of individual athletic work to get him back into shape,” explained Volpi at the Inter Medical Meeting.

“He is slowly returning to the group and reaching the same fitness levels as his teammates. We’ll evaluate his condition next week, as only then can we decide on the timing of a complete recovery.

“It’s a normal procedure and at the end of it he’ll be returned to the squad full-time.

“Will he play against Lazio? That’s not a question I can answer. There’s a chance so we’ll see what happens, but it’s not just a question for me. It also involves management.”

Inter host Lazio after the international break on March 31.