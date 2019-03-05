Immobile family furious about Napoli speculation

The father of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has heavily criticised reports linking his son with a move to Napoli, something which has also unsettled the player himself.

On Saturday, the Neapolitan native came off the bench to score in his side’s 3-0 win over Roma in the derby but in the wake of it, has found himself linked with a move to his hometown club.

The rumours originated through Paolo Paoletti, a journalist who previously worked as press officer with the Partenopei, when he claimed that a deal has been all but agreed to bring the Italy international down south in the summer.

“At Napoli, the big moves have began. [Aurelio] De Laurentiis has closed the deal with Immobile. His father Antonio gave him the yes on Saturday (99%),” he claimed.

“De Laurentiis is going back on himself because two years ago he didn’t want to sign him due to problems around him and with his family but will sign him now at 29 with two kids and another on the way. It is a great satisfaction for Ciro.”

However, that report did not go down well with the Immobile camp and his father Antonio spoke to Cittaceleste to issue a strong denial about the claims.

“He’s making a claim and I’m angry about it because I never spoke to anyone about anything like that! Ciro also asked me for an explanation about it but absolutely nothing is true,” he said.

“There is no confirmation of this news nor has there been any negotiations for my son in Naples.”