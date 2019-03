Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is hoping for a special victory over Juventus on Sunday, regardless of the distance between the two teams in the standings.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men welcome the Bianconeri to the Stadio San Paolo 13 points behind their rivals, and anything but three points would put the final nail in the Azzurri’s Scudetto hopes.

Insigne insists that despite the gap between the two in the table, he is keen to get one over on the Turin giants.

“The gap in the standings is large, but we will try to win because this match has a special feeling to it,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “It’s always nice to score against Juventus, but our performance is most important thing.

“They have a great team as sometimes they have the likes of [Joao] Cancelo, Douglas Costa and others on the bench. Our team isn’t any worse, but they are a bit further ahead.

“We were a bit unlucky with Chievo, Torino and Fiorentina as we struggled in front of goal. It’s our first season under [Carlo] Ancelotti, and we are training and playing differently under him.

“At the beginning of the season nobody expected us in the Champions League spots, but we are the team giving Juventus the most trouble. Sooner or later things will go our way.”

After Sunday’s match with Juventus, Napoli welcome Red Bull Salzburg to the Stadio San Paolo in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie.