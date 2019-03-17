Inter dedicate choreography to fallen Ultra Daniele Belardinelli

As AC Milan and Inter face off in the 170th Derby della Madonnina, the Nerazzurri fans unveiled another brilliant choreography before the match, dedicated to falled fan Daniele Belardinelli.
Belardinelli was tragically killed after being run over at the match against Napoli in December last year.
The banner read: “Friends remain forever”
Inter dedicate choreography to fallen ultra #Milanderby #inter #derbydellamadonnina pic.twitter.com/ZIAX3BKHgg
— ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) March 17, 2019