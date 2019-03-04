Inter to expect influx of Eintracht Frankfurt fans for Europa League clash

Although the first leg in Germany is yet to be played, Inter can expect at least 13,500 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan when the two sides play each other in the second leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie on March 14.

Both teams will play against one another at the Frankfurt Stadion in Frankfurt am Main on Thursday evening but Die Adler deputy managing director Axel Hellmann has said his club are glad that they are entitled to the tickets weeks in advance.

“For our fans, the game in the grandiose San Siro is a dream come true,” Hellmann revealed on Eintracht’s official website.

“An entire region is happy to play two games against one of the biggest European football teams. We are very grateful to those who made the decision in Milan to guarantee us 13,500 tickets. We are looking forward to two peaceful and exciting matches.”

This will be the second time Eintracht will face Italian opposition in the 2018/19 Europa League competition, having played against Lazio in the group stage.

Frankfurt also have a twinning with Atalanta, and a number of Bergamaschi fans are expected to attend in support of the Bundesliga side.