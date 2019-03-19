Inter handed another reprimand after Kessie chants

Inter have received a suspended stand closure after their fans were found guilty of racially abusing Franck Kessie during the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday night.

The tightly contested match saw the Nerazzurri run out 3-2 winners, a result that saw them leapfrog AC Milan for third in the Serie A standings.

It wasn’t all positive for Inter however, as the FIGC sporting judiciary found that Nerazzurri supporters in the Curva Nord directed racist chants at Kessie in the seventh and 39th minute of the match.

As a result, Inter risk being forced to play one match with the stand closed which will only be enforced should another instance occurs.

This isn’t the first time Nerazzurri fans have found themselves in hot water this season, as the club were forced to play two matches behind closed doors after chants were directed at Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly on Boxing Day.

Milan have also been handed a €10,000 fine after one of their fans threw an object onto the pitch, while Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was only handed a warning after being sent off late in the contest.