Inter keen to partner Lautaro with Juventus or Roma star

Paulo Dybala and Edin Dzeko are the two names being linked with a move to Inter, as the Nerazzurri look to rebuild their attack alongside Lautaro Martinez.

The Argentine looks to be the new main man in Milan thanks to some impressive outings in recent weeks with Mauro Icardi on the sidelines.

With Icardi likely to leave Inter at season’s end, La Gazzetta della Sport believes Dybala and Dzeko are the two men being looked at to replace the Argentine for next season.

The Juventus man has long been linked with a swap move for Icardi, and a move could make sense for both sides.

Dybala has struggled in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo this season, and a move to Milan would give him a chance to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most sought after commodities.

The issue lies in the strained relationship between Inter and Juventus, as Fabio Paratici and Giuseppe Marotta haven’t been afraid to trade jabs in the media in recent weeks.

Given that neither side has firmly settled on letting Dybala or Icardi go, it’s believed talks won’t truly pick up until season’s end.

The same can’t be said for Dzeko, as Inter have reportedly already sounded out a potential move.

It’s believed Roma would be open to a sale, though the €30 million fee the Giallorossi are asking for a 33-year-old is too steep for Inter.

As a result, just like with Dybala, talks won’t truly kick off for another few weeks, especially with both Inter and Roma in the fight for a place in the Champions League.