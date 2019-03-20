Inter keeping tabs on trio to replace Perisic

Ivan Perisic looks destined to leave Inter this summer, with the Italian club eyeing up a trio of names to replace him.

The Nerazzurri are ready to accommodate the Croatian, who made his desire to leave Milan known back in January.

While Inter were able to keep hold of Perisic then, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports both sides are ready to go their separate ways at season’s end.

As a result the Nerazzurri are already hard at work looking at potential replacements, and PSV’s Steven Bergwijn tops the list of candidates.

The Dutch winger can play on either flank, and his 11 goals and 12 assists last season have made him one of Europe’s brightest starlets.

One issue could be PSV’s asking price, as the Eredivisie side are asking for €40 million for the 21-year-old.

Another name being considered is Filip Kostic, who recently featured for Eintracht Frankfurt during their elimination of Inter in the Europa League.

The Serbian has impressed since joining from relegated Hamburg last summer, and with the German club holding a €6.5 million option to make his loan move permanent, they could be ready to cash in on him should Inter pursue a move.

Lastly, Yannick Carrasco – who was linked with a move to Inter in January – remains intent on ending his time at Dalian Yifang in China, and it appears the Nerazzurri remain interested in bringing the Belgian to Italy.