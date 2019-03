Inter came up short as they lost 2-1 to Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena as their recent struggles continue.

The Nerazzurri entered the match undefeated in their last four trips to Sardinia, but lost due to some defensive cracks that were exploited by Luca Ceppitelli and Cagliari’s leading scorer Leonardo Pavoletti.

Luciano Spalletti’s men have only taken four points from their last three Serie A matches without top scorer Mauro Icardi. They are now in danger of dropping to fourth if AC Milan can pull out a win against Sassuolo on Saturday.