Inter turn to Napoli to solve full-back problem

Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj is a summer target for Inter, as the Nerazzurri look to finally solve their right-back problem.

The Milan giants are keen to land a big name for the position after seeing Sime Vrsaljko’s time at the club cut short by injury, while Cedric Soares is expected to return to Southampton in the summer.

FcInterNews.it reports the top candidate to fill the position is Hysaj, who’s time at Napoli looks set to come to an end this summer.

The Albanian has fallen behind Kevin Malcuit in the pecking order, and while the Azzurri are keen to keep hold of him, a new contract doesn’t look to be in the cards.

Hysaj’s representatives will meet with Napoli management on Thursday to discuss a new deal, but the Azzurri’s offer of €2.4 million a season isn’t close to the €3m being asked for.

Thus an agreement seems to be far off, and with Hysaj having already held talks with Inter – the team he cheered for as a child- it’s expected he will make his desire to join the Nerazzurri known.

So far this season the Albanian has featured in 22 of Napoli’s 28 Serie A matches.