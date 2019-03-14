Inter v Eintract Frankfurt: Official Line-Ups

Inter welcome Eintract Frankfurt to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza for the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 match, with the tie finely poised at 0-0.

So far in the competition, Frankfurt are unbeaten beating Lazio home away in the group stage, before dispatching Shakhtar Donetsk ahead of their home draw with Inter.

In 38 European matches against German sides, Inter have won 16 and lost 13, and the last time they met Bundesliga opposition in the Europa League they succumbed 5-2 on aggregate to Wolfsburg.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, De Vrij, Cedric; Borja Valero, Vecino; Candreva, Politano, Perisic; Balde

Eintracht: Trapp; Da Costa, Hasebe, Hinteregger, N’Dicka; Gacinovic, Rode, Willems, Kostic; Haller, Jovic