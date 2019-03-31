Inter v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Inter host Lazio at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Sunday night in Serie A in a crucial six-pointer for a top four finish.

So far this season, Inter have beaten Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in the reverse Serie A fixture, whilst the Aquile surpassed the Nerazzurri on penalties in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

Luciano Spalletti hasn’t called up Mauro Icardi, despite the striker returning to Inter training during the week, and with Lautaro Martinez injured it is Keita Balde leading the line.

Simone Inzaghi has gone with Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa, with Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic bing asked to create the bullets from midfield.

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah; Brozovic, Vecino; Politano, Borja Valero, Perisic; Keita.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Romulo, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa, Immobile.