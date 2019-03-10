Inter v SPAL: Official Line-Ups

SPAL travel to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza having not beaten Inter in Serie A since February 1962.

The turn of the year has been tumultuous for the Nerazzurri who have picked up just eight points in 2019, with the Mauro Icardi saga rumbling on in the background.

As expected the Argentine didn’t make the match squad as his confrontation continues, but they do have Lautaro Martínez who is the youngest foreign player to have scored at least five goals in Serie A this season.

Inter: Handanovic; Cedric, Miranda, De Vrij, Dalbert; Gagliardini, Brozovic; Politano, Joao Mario, Asamoah; Lautaro.

SPAL: Viviano; Bonifazi, Vicari, Felipe; Valoti, Kurtic, Schiattarella, Missiroli, Fares; Floccari, Petagna.