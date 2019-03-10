Inzaghi: I’m angry as Lazio needed to win

Simone Inzaghi was angry after the game, as Lazio dropped two points in the race for Europe drawing 1-1 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi against Fiorentina.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Fiorentina fought back as Luis Muriel drew the hosts level just after the hour mark as Lazio drifted eight points behind fourth placed Inter in the Serie A table, all but ending their hopes of Champions League football next season.

“I am happy with the performance, but angry about the result,” Inzaghi told reporters after the game.”I am very angry.

“When I see a team playing like this I should be happy, but I am very disappointed with the result. Our goalkeeper barely made a save, whereas their keeper was the key man.

“In the first half we had four or five one-on-one chances, and failed to score. We simply cannot come out with a draw from a game in which we played this well.

“After conceding the equaliser we struggled to find the energy to score again and win the match. We needed to win, as the other teams are rushing off in the race for Europe – a draw is useless.”

“Playing like this, we still believe in getting a European spot.”