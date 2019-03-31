Inzaghi: Lazio have less resources, but can compete with anyone on the pitch

STADIO MEAZZA (MILAN) – Simone Inzaghi praised his team’s ability to compete with the so called ‘bigger’ sides as Lazio beat Inter 1-0 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The coach was pleased with his team’s recent run of form, as Lazio are four games unbeaten – three wins and a draw – as they reignite the European race.

“We have less resources than other clubs, but we have spirit,” Inzaghi told reporters after the game. “We have our fans behind us, and anything can happen.

“On paper we are worse than other teams, but we have shown we can be up to the challenge against anyone.”

Inter fired a total of 18 shots – their second highest Serie A total of the season, but were unable to really trouble Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal.

“We barely conceded any chances, and my defenders were great.” Inzaghi continued.

“Our only mistake was that we didn’t score the second goal. There are a number of matches now in the run in that are decisive.

“We’re in great form and got a great result. “We showed character in a stadium in which the fans were behind Inter from beginning to end.

“We now have all our key players fit, and we’re performing very well. We need a bit of luck in having everyone fit.

“All my players have been exceptional, with the hard work they put in.”