Inzaghi: This night will forever be part of Lazio history

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi was in no mood to downplay the significance of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Roma, stating it will forever be part of the club’s history.

The Biancocelesti strolled to a dominant Derby della Capitale win, as goals from Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile and Danilo Cataldi secured three important points in the race for the Champions League.

Inzaghi admits he was keen to make the Lazio supporters happy, and they did so despite having played midweek.

“This result can give us a lot of enthusiasm,” he told DAZN after the match. “It’s a match we really wanted to win.

“We had played on Tuesday night, but the players did well. We wanted to gift our fans with a special night.

“Nights like these will forever be part of Lazio’s history.”

Lazio now sit six points back of Inter for fourth – with a game in hand – and Inzaghi sees no reason why his side can’t challenge for a place in the Champions League.

“We’ve shown our capabilities in our last two matches,” he added. “We’ve played and deserved to win.

“I think we slowed down for a bit because we had 11 injuries recently, and if the players that featured tonight had been available I think we would have been closer to Roma and AC Milan.

“We have some great sides ahead of us but we can cause all of them problems.”

Next up for Lazio is an away match with Fiorentina.