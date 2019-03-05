Italian media express concern about Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent slump

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has gone three games without scoring and the Italian media have expressed their concern over his goal drought.

Despite being Serie A’s top scorer, Ronaldo hasn’t managed to put the ball into the back of the net in his team’s games against Atletico Madrid, Bologna and Napoli.

“The figures of Cristiano Ronaldo’s last performances seem to be those of an airplane that has lost its altitude and it’s as if he’s disappeared from the radar,” wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Portuguese has scored 21 goals in all competitions so far this season, while the Old Lady top are 16 points clear of second-place Napoli in Serie A.