Italy began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in convincing fashion as they defeated Finland 2-0 at the Stadio Friuli in Udine on Saturday.

A first half effort from Nicolo Barella was followed up by a Moise Kean strike after the break, as Roberto Mancini’s side secured a dominant victory.

The Azzurri were guilty of wasting chances as they looked to secure a perfect start to the qualifying campaign, but were rarely troubled by Finland.